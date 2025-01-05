Gen. Soleimani manifests Resistance school on battlefields

A ceremony to mark the fifth martyrdom anniversary of Lieutenant General Soleimani was held at the premises of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri attended the event.

During the ceremony, Araghchi said that Soleimani founded an "indestructible" regional movement.

He described the Axis of Resistance as a cause that does not hinge on one person and will not be annihilated with the martyrdom of one commander.

The top diplomat praised the notion of martyrdom, terming it as a key factor for the Axis.

General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of the IRGC, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, as well as their companions, were assassinated in a US drone strike authorized by then-US president Donald Trump near Baghdad’s International Airport on January 3, 2020.

