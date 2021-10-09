‘Sweet Taste of Darkness’ to vie at Emirati film festival

The short film "Sweet Taste of Darkness”, directed by Mitra Raeesmohammadi, entered the competition section of the 8th Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFF) in the United Arab Emirates.

The synopsis of the work reads, "A seven-year-old boy who identifies with the character of Batman encourages his friends to cross the stairs and the street in the dark and with their eyes closed, and his mother, who tired and disgusted with her life…"

Sharjah International Film Festival for Children & Youth (SIFF) was launched in 2013. It is the first children & youth film festival in the country and the region, and it is a project of FUNN, an organization established by the Sharjah government (under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah).

The festival is dedicated to enhance the media literacy of children and youth, foster children’s & youth’s creativity and showcase the very best in filmmaking for, by and about children and young people.

The festival will be held from October 10 to 15, 2021 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

