'Orange Days' wins best film at Yari Filmfest. in Sweden

‘Orange Days’ narrates the story of “Aban, an overworked contractor in her forties, is dead set on outbidding her male competitor Kazem to harvest, with her crew of seasonal female workers, the largest orange orchard in the region."

The movie had previously won three awards at the 67th Mannheim-Heidelberg International Film Festival in Germany in November 2018, as well as the best film award at the 17th edition of the Pyongyang International Film Festival in North Korea.

Yari film festival was founded in 1998 by Iranian residents in the Swedish city of Uppsala and is an independent, non-profit organization.

Yari, meaning ‘help’ in Persian, is an annual film festival arranged by the charity to collect money through ticket sales to build schools and libraries for underprivileged children in Iran.

The 19th Yari Film Festival was held in Stockholm, Sweden on October 12-13.

ZZ/IRN83517026