Senior Israeli intel. officer resigns over Gaza war failures

The officer, whose name was not revealed, stepped down over what was described as the Israeli regime’s failure to achieve its goals in the Gaza war, including defeating the Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas, Palestine’s Sama News Agency reported on Sunday.

No further details were provided on the resignation which followed similar cases among Israeli military ranks in the past months.

Brigadier General Haim Cohen, Commanding Officer of the Northern Gaza Brigade stepped down recently. Intelligence Officer Avi Rosenfeld resigned in the summer as well.

The Israeli regime waged its war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, with the stated goal of annihilating Hamas which had launched its unprecedented Al Aqsa Storm Operation against the southern parts of Israeli-occupied territories earlier that day.

More than a year into the genocidal war, Hamas remains active with its fighters being engaged in fierce clashes with Israeli forces in Gaza to defend the territory against brutal attacks by the regime.

SD/IRN