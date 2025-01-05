Razi Inst. plays key role in meeting Iran's required vaccines

In a message on the occasion of commemoration ceremony of 100th foundation anniversary of Razi Vaccine & Serum Research Institute, President Pezeshkian stated, “As a reliable and basic science center, the Razi Institute has played an important role in providing the country’s required vaccines.”

Production of various kinds of livestock and poultry vaccines, seven human-related vaccines, design and production of the first injectable-inhaled Covid-19 vaccine in the world, etc. are just some of the valuable services of this prestigious institution which is a proud for every Iranian, the president emphasized.

Earlier, President Masoud Pezeshkian hailed Iran’s health system for the significant progress it has made compared with other countries including regional nations, saying that the great achievement is the result of efforts by all the tireless individuals working in Iranian health sector.

