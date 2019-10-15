'Beloved' wins six awards at intl. film festivals

Directed by Yaser Talebi, the Iranian documentary ‘Beloved’ has been awarded at six international film festivals as follow:

The Special Jury Award at the 22nd Religion Today Film Festival in Trento, Italy

The Best Cinematography Award at the Symi International Film Festival in Greece

The Best Film Award at the Nuovi Mondi Film Festival in Italy

The Special Jury Award at the Slemani International Film Festival in Sulaymaniyah, Iraqi Kurdistan

Best Documentary and Best Filming Award at Sole Luna Doc Film Festival in Italy

‘Beloved’ has been one of the most successful Iranian documentaries in the past year, taking part in several notable film festivals such as Hot Docs, IDFA, and Berlin.

The film follows the life of an 80-year-old mother named Firouzeh who is fond of her isolated lifestyle in nature with her cows. The film shows her kind and loving character and demonstrates her bravery and strength tackling the hardship of life in the Alborz Mountains without the modern comforts of technology. She believes happiness lies in the simplicity of life.

The documentary recently received a Special Mention at the 67th Trento International Film Festival in Italy and a Special Mention at the 25th edition of Shanghai Television Festival in China, as well as the NETPAC Award at the 2019 Ulju Mountain Film Festival in South Korea.

It has also received the best feature documentary award and a diploma at the 15th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival in the Republic of Tatarstan.

