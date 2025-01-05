Iran Armed Forces confront violations against country soil

Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari made the remarks on Saturday, attending the country’s western border areas, where he paid a visit to the Forces’ 41st Offensive Mobilized Brigade, including the brigade’s 35th Special Forces Unit, which he inspected as a means of assessing the combat readiness and operational capabilities of the servicemen enlisted in the brigade.

“Our country’s Armed Forces, especially the Army’s Ground Forces, prevent whatever type of encroachment against our Islamic nation’s soil by relying on national will and integrity,” he said.

Heydari underlined the utmost importance of military forces’ adherence to righteous religious leadership, describing loyalty to such leadership as the factor “leading to the disarmament of enemy forces and the most powerful shield against them.”

He also emphasized the imperative nature of adherence to justice and meritocracy across the forces.

“Based on this, one must comprehend the importance of commitment to the performance of relevant duties and observance of integrity as a means of advancing various affairs in line with adherence to and preservation of these three strategic principles.”

Meanwhile, the commander commended the country’s border forces for guarding the Islamic Republic’s frontiers with complete awareness, dedication, and alertness, and hailed their “acting decisively in the face of whatever threat.”

The remarks came amid underway military maneuvers in the Islamic Republic’s western areas, which have enlisted the Ground Forces of the country’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

The Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces, including the IRGC and the country’s Army, have continuously enhanced their military hardware and combat readiness in line with the directives issued by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The forces have vowed to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of the threats that are posed by the Iranian nation’s enemies.

SD/PressTV