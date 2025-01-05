Fierce clashes continue between US, Turkey-backed groups

Local media said that the clashes between the US-backed SDF and the Turkey-backed groups known as SNA (Syrian National Army) were reported around Ain Al-Arab (Kobani) in Aleppo Province and areas in the provinces of Raqqa and Hasaka Provinces.

At the same time, the US-led coalition (the main supporter of the Syrian Kurdish armed groups known as SDF) continued to send reinforcements to Ain al-Arab and al-Hasakah.

On the other hand, General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, commander of the Turkish ground forces, visited units stationed on the border with Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that Turkish warplanes targeted several positions of the Syrian Democratic Forces in the Tishrin Dam and the town of Deir Hafer, southeast of the city of Manbij, located in the eastern countryside of Aleppo.

Moreover, the Syrian SDF said in a statement that Turkish-backed groups had launched widespread attacks on several villages south and east of Manbij.

According to the statement, the SDF succeeded in repelling the attacks who had been trying to seize the area around the Tishrin Dam on the Euphrates River.

As a result of the bombing and clashes on Saturday, 12 SDF forces were killed and 8 others were wounded. 50 members of the Turkish-affiliated groups were also killed.

MNA