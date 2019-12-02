'Magralen' wins at Malta Film Festival

“In Nima’s vivid stories, the gloomy scrapyard becomes a formula 1 race track. His younger sister Tara listens to him, captivated. Tara is blind. While their parents quarrel, gesticulating silently, Nima creates a colorful, happy world in which Tara can grow up without worry. Even when their mother suddenly abandons the family, Nima playfully maintains his version of reality, confronting tragedy with hope,” reads the synopsis of ‘Magralen’.

The short film had previously taken part in the Blue Danube Film Festival in Vienna and Budapest and in the 69th Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) this year.

The 57th edition of the Malta Film Festival took place in the Republic of Malta on November 30.

Other winners of the Golden Night Awards are “The Bind” by Marie-Elena Dyche from the UK, “Trap” by Kahra Scott-James from New Zealand, “Abe’s Story” by Adam Stewart from Ireland and “New York Rhapsody” by Irwin Suba from the US.

