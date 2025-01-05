Coast Guard chopper crashes in Gujarat, 3 killed(+VIDEO)

According to local media sources, the ALH Dhruv which is operated by the armed forces crashed in an open field. Soon it was up in flames. The chopper was on a routine sortie when it crashed.

The crash took place at the Air Enclave of the ICG. Reports said a few people were also injured in the incident and had been rushed to the civil hospital, News Riveting reported.

The ICG is a maritime law enforcement and search and rescue agency of India with jurisdiction over its territorial waters including its contiguous zone and exclusive economic zone

The investigation that had been ordered will reveal the cause of the crash. The identity of the victims could not be known but sources said they were crew members of the ALH Dhruv.

SD/