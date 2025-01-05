Iran FM spox condemns US, UK strikes on Yemen

In a statement on Sunday, Esmaeil Baghaei strongly condemned the new airstrikes that the US and UK forces have launched on infrastructures in Yemen’s northern province of Sa’dah.

He denounced the recurrent military attacks by the US, the UK, and the Zionist regime on Yemen as an egregious violation of Yemen’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity that contravene the principles of international law and the UN Charter.

Baghaei warned that such acts of aggression against Yemen would result in the spread of insecurity and instability in the West Asia region.

Pointing to the unrelenting massacre of people in Palestine, the spokesman strongly condemned the continued military and political support from the US and the UK for the Zionist regime. He noted that Washington and London are directly involved in the commitment of heinous international crimes against the people of Gaza.

The Iranian spokesman also lauded the Yemeni people’s honorable stances in solidarity with Palestinians, calling for serious action by the international community and the Islamic countries, specifically the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to stop the genocidal crimes in Palestine and help the displaced people of Gaza.

SD/TSN