Jan 5, 2025, 10:07 AM

US, UK launch fresh airstrikes on northern Yemen

TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – Yemeni media have reported fresh airstrikes by the US and the UK on the Arab country.

Yemen’s Al Masirah TV Channel said early on Sunday that the latest airstrikes targeted the northern governorate of Sa’ada.

It said that US and UK fighter jets bombed the province three times, without giving details about possible casualties or damage.

The two Western states have been bombing different areas of Yemen, especially the western key port city of Hodeidah since mid-January 2024, claiming that the airstrikes aim to protect international shipping in the wake of Yemen’s operations on Israel-bound ships.

Yemen began those operations on November 19, 2024, in a bid to put pressure on the Israeli regime to end its war on Gaza.

Yemen has promised that it will continue its pro-Gaza operations despite the US-UK air aggression which Sana’a says is aimed at supporting the Israeli regime. 

