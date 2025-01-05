Ghalibaf hails Gen. Soleimani's 4-decade fight with terrorism

During an open session of the Parliament on Sunday, Qalibaf said Lieutenant General Soleimani, who was assassinated by the US government in 2020, spent more than four decades of his life fighting the aggressor enemy and terrorist groups.

“The path of this great martyr will continue until the liberation of the Holy al-Quds and the elimination of the evil of the Zionist regime,” he said, adding that the general’s presence anywhere was a source of calm and confidence in the face of threats.

Referring to nationwide ceremonies marking the fifth anniversary of General Soleimani’s martyrdom, Qalibaf said, “I sincerely appreciate the grateful Iranian nation, especially the noble and martyr-rearing people of Kerman Province, who paid tribute to General Hajj Qassem Soleimani, the symbol and hero of the fight against terrorism and the flag-bearer of the Resistance Front, on the anniversary of his martyrdom.”

General Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), as well as their companions were assassinated in a US drone strike authorized by then-US president Donald Trump near the Iraqi capital Baghdad’s International Airport on January 3, 2020.

MNA/