Iranian short ‘Magralen’ goes to Canada’s Gimli filmfest.

“In Nima’s vivid stories, the gloomy scrapyard becomes a formula 1 race track. His younger sister Tara listens to him, captivated. Tara is blind. While their parents quarrel, gesticulating silently, Nima creates a colorful, happy world in which Tara can grow up without worry. Even when their mother suddenly abandons the family, Nima playfully maintains his version of reality, confronting tragedy with hope,” reads the synopsis of ‘Magralen’.

The Gimli Film Festival is Manitoba’s premier film festival which is going to be held online this year from July 21 to 26 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Iranian short film has vied at different international festivals, winning awards including one of the five Golden Knight Awards at the 57th Malta International Short Film Festival.

