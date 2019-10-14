Military option cannot solve Syrian issue: Larijani

“Before the start of wars in Syria and Yemen, we proposed political dialogue but some countries insisted on war and proposed military option; however, the issue of Syria won’t be resolved through militarism,” Larijani said on Sunday.

He made the remarks in a meeting with the Speaker of the Algerian People's National Assembly Slimane Chenine on the sidelines of the 141st Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Serbia’s Belgrade.

Larijani went on to appreciate Algeria’s stance towards issues related to Syria, Iraq, and Palestine.

He also said that the Algerian people are strong and will soon resolve their internal affairs.

Larijani also held separate meetings with his counterparts from Kazakhstan and Qatar on the sideline of the event.

Heading a parliamentary delegation, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani left Tehran for Belgrade on Sunday morning to attend the event. Parliamentary delegations, including 70 speakers, 40 deputy speakers, and 700 MPs, from some 140 countries are participating in the 141st IPU Assembly from October 13 to 17.

