During the meeting, they discussed the steps in developing economic and trade ties as well as the ways to boost parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

Larijani said, “Good steps have been taken by Iran and Qatar to develop their ties and the two countries should do more to faster develop their commercial relations.”

The Iranian and Qatari officials are in the Serbian capital that is hosting the 141st assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

MNA/4745891