MP calls for intl. bodies to avert killing of Kurds in Syria

Making the remarks in an open Parliament session on Monday, he condemned Turkey’s military operation against Syrian Kurds and the killing of defenseless women and children.

“International bodies must step forward and stop the killing of the defenseless Kurdish people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said Sunday that the issue of Syria will not be solved through military options.

“Before the start of wars in Syria and Yemen, we proposed political dialogue but some countries insisted on war and proposed military option; however, the issue of Syria won’t be resolved through militarism,” Larijani said.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran called for an immediate end to the attacks and withdrawal of Turkish troops from the Syrian territory in an statement, expressing concern about Turkey’s military action inside the Syrian territory and regarding the humanitarian situation and dangers threatening the civilians.

Turkey launched the operation on Oct. 9 claiming to secure its borders by eliminating terrorist elements and to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees and Syria’s territorial integrity.

