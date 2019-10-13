Larijani departs for Serbia to attend 141st IPU Assembly

Larijani is set to address the Assembly on Iran’s stance towards regional and international issues. He is also scheduled to hold separate meetings with his counterparts from different countries.

Parliamentary delegations, including 70 speakers, 40 deputy speakers and 700 MPs, from some 140 countries will participate in 141st IPU Assembly in Serbia’s Belgrade from October 13 to 17.

The theme IPU General Debate in this year is ‘Strengthening international law: Parliamentary roles and mechanisms, and the contribution of regional cooperation’.

According to IPU website, all IPU statutory bodies, including the Governing Council, Standing Committees, Committees on the Human Rights of Parliamentarians and on Middle East Questions, as well as the Forum of Women Parliamentarians and the Forum of Young MPs, will meet on this occasion.

