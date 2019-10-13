IPU an opportunity to confer on regional issues: Larijani

Larijani made the remarks before departing for Serbia to attend the 141st Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

He added that his visit also aims at holding talks on expansion of parliamentary cooperation between Iran and Serbia.

Larijani stressed that observing the international law and commitments, which have been violated especially in the past few years, is an important issue to be discussed during the summit.

“In the current situation, with all the disarray in international relations caused by the United States, it is important to hold talks with officials of various countries for clarification and also for expansion of bilateral cooperation,” said Larijani.

“The IPU Assembly is an opportunity to confer with the world’s parliamentary heads on regional and international issues, as well as development of bilateral economic cooperation,” he added.

Larijani further noted that he is scheduled to meet with many parliamentary heads of participating countries, voicing hope for positive results regarding bilateral cooperation.

Parliamentary delegations, including 70 speakers, 40 deputy speakers and 700 MPs, from some 140 countries will participate at the 141st IPU Assembly in Serbia’s Belgrade from October 13 to 17.

The theme IPU General Debate in this year is ‘Strengthening international law: Parliamentary roles and mechanisms, and the contribution of regional cooperation’.

MNA/4744963