Nations should prevent Trump’s behavior from affecting bilateral ties: Larijani

“Trump’s behavior will not be permanent so we should not let amicable ties between nations be overshadowed by such behaviors; of course, this requires a political will,” Larijani said in a meeting on Monday with former South Africa’s National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 141st Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Serbia’s Belgrade.

Larijani appreciated South Africa’s stance on supporting the Palestinian nation, adding, “The Zionist regime has destroyed 450 villages in Palestine; this is a major crime and now they want to buy these lands under the name of ‘the Deal of the Century’.”

For his part, Baleka Mbete said that South Africa’s stance towards the issue of Palestine will never change, also expressing regret over the humanitarian issues of people in Libya and Syria.

She also highlighted that her country is eager to boost bilateral ties with Iran in different fields of mutual interest.

Larijani also held two other separate meetings with Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly Asad Qaiser and the head of Mexican Parliamentary delegation to discuss the status of bilateral ties and regional and international developments.

Heading a parliamentary delegation, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani left Tehran for Belgrade on Sunday morning to attend the event. Parliamentary delegations, including 70 speakers, 40 deputy speakers, and 700 MPs, from some 140 countries are participating in the 141st IPU Assembly from October 13 to 17.

