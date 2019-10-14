Iranian, Iraqi authorities discuss expanding bilateral health tourism

The chairmen of the Iranian and Iraqi Red Crescent societies Ali Asghar Peyvandi and Yasin al-Mamouri met in the Iraqi city of Kufa in the south of Baghdad on Monday.

During the meeting, the Iranian official referred to the Iraqi people's interest in meeting their medical needs in neighboring Iran, calling for closer cooperation between the Iranian and Iraqi Red Crescent societies in order for the Iraqi people to benefit more from the facilities and opportunities available in Iran.

Peyvandi further referred to the annual visit of millions of Iranians to visit the Shia holy sites in Iraq and their need for medical services there during pilgrimage, calling for establishing joint medical centers to provide better services to the pilgrims.

He also said that the Iranian health ministry has agreed to intensify efforts to meet the needs for medicine in Iraq.

Yasin al-Mamouri, for his part, expressed his gratitude for dispatching Iranian doctors and medical teams as well as medical equipment to help his country during Arbaeen pilgrimage, welcoming the Iranian side's offer of establishing medical centers as well as pharmaceutical companies in his country to help the Iraqi people.

The Iraqi official further noted that Iranian and Iraqi Red Crescent societies need to join hands to advance shared humanitarian goals to the advantage of both countries' citizens.

