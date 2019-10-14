  1. Politics
Iran parl. speaker meets with Macedonian, Irish counterparts in Belgrade

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani met and held talks with his counterparts from Macedonia and Ireland in Belgrade on Monday.

Issues of mutual interest as well as the latest international developments were discussed at the meeting, which were also attended by high-ranking delegations of the three countries.

The parliament speakers are in the Serbian capital that is hosting the 141st assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

The Iranian delegation is scheduled to take part in a other sessions of IPU, including the Standing Committee on Sustainable Development, Finance and Trade, Standing Committee on Democracy and Human Rights, Forum of Young Parliamentarians of the IPU, and the Standing Committee on Peace and International Security.

