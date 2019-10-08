Iran ready to talk with S Arabia if it stops killing: Zarif

He made the remarks reacting to Bin Salman’s request from Iraq and Pakistan to mediate between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

“The Islamic Republic has always voiced readiness for cooperating with neighbors to secure regional security,” Zarif noted, “President Rouhani’s HOPE initiative has been presented in this regard.”

New York Times reported that Saudi crown prince asked leaders of Iraq and Pakistan to speak to Iran about defusing tensions. In a report on Saturday, the Times said Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman asked the leaders of Iraq and Pakistan to intervene in the wake of the attacks on two Saudi oil facilities on September 14.

The Saudi government told the Times that Baghdad and Islamabad had offered to mediate talks, but denied the move was at MBS' request.

Tehran has meanwhile said it is open to hold talks with Riyadh.

On October 6, the oil ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabian met with each other in Moscow.

