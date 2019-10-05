US hindering peace efforts in Yemen: official

Muhammad Ali al-Houthi said that the United States is hindering peace efforts in Yemen, describing the US an accomplice in the aggression on his country.

He added that the Yemeni forces are fighting in their own defense while stressing that the Yemeni Ansarollah movement-led Supreme Political Council welcomes dialogue.

He stressed that they support any dialogue to end the Yemeni war.

Houthi, at the same time, underscored that the war will end when Americans, Israelis, the British and the French end their support for the aggressors.

He further said that the Saudi-led embargo on his country has created the worst humanitarian crisis ever.

He pointed to Sana’s offer of truce in exchange for a halt to Yemeni counterattacks on Saudi Arabia as a peaceful way out of the crisis, while warning that if the Saudi side rejects the plan, they will suffer fatal losses.

On the other hand, Mohammed al-Bakhiti, a member of Yemen's Houthi Ansarollah political bureau, said "we recommend the Saudis they should not think they can change the game.”

Al-Bakhiti added “we will never accept a partial halt to the Saudi attacks on Yemen in return for a total halt on our part.”

He also warned that the UAE's move in deploying 100 military vehicles in Taiz as a 'wrong move', calling militarization of al-Makha port in Yemen as a violation of international laws.

"We will not remain silent in the face of the militaristic movements of the UAE, which are not in their favor. The Emirates must leave Yemen as a whole," the member of Ansarollah political bureau further added.

