Yemeni chief negotiator says Saudis have not responded positively to offer of truce yet

Mohammed Abdul-Salam made the remarks in a meeting with the British ambassador to Yemen Michael Aron and his accompanying delegation, according to Al-Masirah TV website.

The British ambassador praised the Sanaa initiative and described it as a real opportunity for peace in Yemen, calling for the start of negotiations as a way to resolve the political crisis and create peace and stability.

Abdul-Salam, for his part, emphasized that the peace proposal offered by the Chairman of Yemen's Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat is based on goodwill and a desire for peace and stability in Yemen and the end of war and embargo.

The Yemeni chief negotiator added that so far, the response to the offer of truce on the part of Saudis has been ambiguous and has not reached the level they could consider it as positive.

He called for a clear stance from the other side on the offer for the sake of a ceasefire. He added that the Yemeni people want an end to the war and the embargo, and "if these demands are met then we can take it positively."

Abdul-Salam called Saudi Arabia's continued detention of Yemeni vessels in the Red Sea as in contradiction with Stockholm's agreement. He also condemned this morning's attacks in al-Hudaidah province as in flagrant violation of the agreement in Sweden and a negative response to the Yemeni Supreme Political Council's offer of truce.

