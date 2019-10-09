Pakistan PM to visit Tehran, Riyadh

Imran Khan, who is currently on an official visit to China, will return to Pakistan on Wednesday, and finalize his future trips to Tehran and Riyadh, the report said.

The Pakistani prime minister is likely to travel to Iran and Saudi Arabia until next week, the report did not elaborate details.

According to Pakistani news agencies, he will visit Iran after his travel to Saudi Arabia between 29 to 31 October.

Earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he was also making an effort to mediate between Tehran and Riyadh. He held talks with Saudi Arabia's leaders in Riyadh, as well as with Rouhani at the United Nations.

The Pakistani prime minister visited Iran in May 2019. He has also traveled to Saudi Arabia five times.

