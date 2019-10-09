Zarif calls for Iraqi people's vigilance in face of recent unrest

“We believe that the Iraqi people own this country and that their rights must be respected,” said Iranian Foreign Minister.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s officials believe that the Iraqi people are vigilant and will not allow others to abuse their legitimate grievances, which the Iraqi government has also recognized,” he added.

Following the intensification of unrest on Tuesday, October 1, Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi invited all Iraqi people to calm down and refrain from giving the opportunity to those who intend to propel Iraq into turmoil and insecurity and emphasized the need for maintaining peace and stability in Iraq.

