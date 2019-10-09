Providing Persian Gulf with security possible with inter-regional talks: MP

“Iran believes that solving differences in the Persian Gulf region doesn’t require military tension, foreign intervention, and military presence of other countries; the issue of Persian Gulf security should be resolved through negotiation among regional countries,” Spokesman for the Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee, Hossein Naghavi Hosseini, told Mehr News Agency on Wednesday.

“This is why we welcomed Saudi Arabia’s proposal to establish security in the Persian Gulf since we believe that regional countries should engage in talks and reach a consensus to solve the issue of security,” he also added.

“The Rouhani-proposed HOPE initiative (Hormuz Peace Endeavor) is based on negotiation among regional countries and we hope that this will be realized,” said the MP.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani offered HOPE initiative in UN General Assembly. The initiative seeks cooperation among the regional countries for maintaining security in the strategic waterway. Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Tuesday that details of the plan will be submitted to Persian Gulf littoral states in near future.

The Iran-proposed plan comes as the United States is trying to persuade its allies into the maritime coalition to allegedly secure free shipping in the Persian Gulf region. Tehran has condemned the move, highlighting that the presence of foreign forces in the region will do nothing but sow more insecurity. UK, Australia, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and UAE have so far joined the US-led coalition.

“US military coalition has failed since many countries have not welcomed the plan,” added Naghavi Hosseini.

