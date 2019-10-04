Massive Arba'een processions in Iraq scare Global Arrogance: senior cleric

Speaking during Friday Prayers sermon in Tehran, Ayatollah Mohammad Emami Kashani said the enemies make every effort to topple the Iranian Islamic Revolution, declaring America, Israel and the Saudi regime as enemies of God.

In part of his address, the senior cleric referred to the war on Yemen, saying that the people of the war-torn country have inflicted a heavy defeat on the Saudi regime and its backers Israel and the US.

Elsewhere, he referred to the US maximum pressures on Iran as a failed policy, saying that through resistance the Iranians have discredited the US on the international stage.

Kashani also pointed to the unrest in Iraq over the past few days, saying that the enemies are scared of the massively-participated Arba'een processions.

It is a huge blow to the enemies that almost 20 million people take part in the Arba'een pilgrimage in the Iraqi city of Karbala as a show of the resistance of Muslims against oppression and cruelty, according to the Tehran Friday Prayers leader this week.

