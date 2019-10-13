Iran welcomes Pakistan’s efforts to ease tensions in region: Former diplomat

He made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Sunday and said, “as compared with other countries, Pakistan enjoys a better and more justified record of mediation and this issue is of paramount importance for Iran.”

Turning to the visit of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to Iran and his meeting with the senior Iranian officials, he added, “Pakistan is one of the important countries in the region which shares more than 900km border with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Turning to the role of Islam in formation of Pakistan, Rahimpour stated, “Pakistan is a country whose identity, existence and independence from India has been based on Islam and this issue has caused Pakistan not to be indifferent towards the situation of Islamic world and also situation of Islamic countries.”

On the other hand, there are two main powers in the Middle East region named “Iran” and “Saudi Arabia”, so that tension in their relations will leave serious effect on the Islamic world and Pakistan in particular, he said, adding, “this issue has caused Pakistan to take necessary measures for preventing tensions.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, former deputy foreign minister referred to the strategic and special relations of Islamabad with Tehran and Riyadh and added, “the two countries of Iran and Pakistan have joint cultural, historical, lingual and religious commonalities, so that bilateral cooperation and collaboration between Tehran and Islamabad is also strategic.”

Various issues have been put atop agenda of Imran Khan’s trip to Iran and mediating and striving for ameliorating relations between Tehran and Riyadh is one of the main reasons of his visit to Tehran, he said, adding, “Pakistan’s effort to improve relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia and ease of tension between the two countries is not a new issue.”

