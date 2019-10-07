American-Saudi plot to provoke unrest in Iraq foiled: Iran judiciary chief

Speaking on Monday in a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary, Ebrahim Raeisi referred to the recent unrest in Iraq, saying that certain hands from outside were trying to create seditions in Iraq ahead of the great event of Arbaeen.

The Judiciary chief blamed American-Saudi perpetrators for the unrest, adding that they aimed to sow divisions between the Iranian and Iraqi nations.

Raeisi added that the latest foreign-orchestrated conspiracy against Iraq was thwarted through the vigilance of the Iraqi people and government, calling for taking appropriate measures on both sides of the border for the Arbaeen pilgrimage to be held in the best way possible.

Every year, millions of Shia and Sunni Muslims, as well as Christians and Zoroastrians, etc. from various nationalities depart for the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala to commemorate the 40th day (Arbaeen in Arabic) after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) in the battle of Karbala on Ashura Day in 680 AD.

