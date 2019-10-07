Iranian cultural-tourism exhibition kicks off in Ankara

Iranian handicrafts, cultural and artistic products including engravings and miniatures, as well as pictures of cultural, historical, and tourist attractions in ran have been presented in this exhibition with the aim of introducing Iranian culture and ancient civilization to other nations.

The exhibition is held in cooperation with the municipality of Altındağ Ankara and will wrap up on Sunday 13 October.

Emphasizing the importance of holding such events to introduce Iran's culture and attractions to Turkish people, the Cultural Counselor of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Ankara Mahmoud Sedqizadeh expressed hope that Iran and Turkey to strengthen their relation by such kind of activities.

