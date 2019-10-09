Selecting Ardabil as ECO tourism capital to guarantee provincial development

Ardabil province was selected as the tourism capital of ECO in a recent meeting of ECO tourism ministers held in Khujand of Tajikistan.

Approval of principles of sustainable development in the tourism sector and also confirmation of Action Plan in line with the principles of sustainable tourism development among ECO member states were of the bylaws ratified in the recent ECO Tourism Ministers Meeting in Tajikistan, Behnamjood stated.

He went on to say that approval of applied projects in the field of creating an integrated network of tour operators and other tourism beneficiaries in ECO region was of the another decision which was adopted by the tourism ministers of ECO member states.

In this meeting, ECO tourism ministers agreed with regards to defining mechanisms for facilitating transport of tourists, the issue of which will have salient advantages for the target countries especially Islamic Republic of Iran, the governor general emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Behnamjoo pointed to the proposal of selection of ECO Tourism Capital at the initiative taken by Iran and added, “in this meeting, Sari was selected as ECO Tourism capital in 2022.”

Turning to the high capacities and capabilities of Ardabil province in the tourism sector and drastic measures taken in the past two years, he added, “Ardabil province enjoys unique natural and historical attractions which can have specific attractiveness for tourists of ECO member states.”

