Former Iran FM calls for improved scientific ties with China

He made the remarks on Fri. in his meeting with prominent Chinese Prof. YanXuetong, Dean of the Institute of International Relations at Tsinghua University

The former Iranian Foreign Minister pointed to the important role of Iran and China in human civilization and added, “the two countries of Iran and China have longstanding and age-old relations in the field of civilization which dates back to many years ago. Chinese have adopted Confucian teachings as a pillar of their contemporary civilization while Iranians have adopted Islamic teaching, so, scientific and civilization exchange will be very useful for taking advantage of the experiences of the two nations.”

Kharrazi lashed out at the sabotaging approach of western powers towards the independent states and emphasized, “signing and sealing a comprehensive 25-year cooperation document between Iran and China will provide the possibility of strengthening cooperation in different fields.”

Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes exchanging university students and developing scientific cooperation between the two countries, he added.

Kharrazi put special emphasis on the key role of leaders in creating reforms and solving problems and added, “in revolutions, the role of leadership is very crucial for the guidance of nations, otherwise, movement of nations will lead to chaos.”

For his part, Yan Xuetong emphasized the need for the continuity of reforms in each country.

China’s foreign policy is based on three principles of ‘Chinese realities’, ‘globalization’ and ‘Chinese culture’, the professor stressed.

He further emphasized the significance of cooperation between Iran and China in all areas.

