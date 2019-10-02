Iran exhibits cultural, artistic products in Baku

The exhibition kicked off in the presence of Cultural Counselor of the embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran in Azerbaijan Asghar Farsi, the ambassadors and representatives of other countries, some members of the National Assembly of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the event, Farsi mentioned to the historical, cultural and religious commonalities of Iran and Azerbaijan, adding that these commonalities are the symbols of brotherhood between the two countries.

Referring to the activities of cultural consultation of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baku, including translation and publication of valuable works of Persian poets, he said that Iran welcomes any cooperation in cultural, artistic and literary fields to strengthen the relation of two countries.

Some countries including Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan and Republic of Zaerbaijan participated at this exhibition.

Iranian cultural and artistic products, such as the famous Persian literature and handicrafts, as well as music videos from the tourist areas, historical and religious sites of Iran has been presented in this exhibition with the aim of introducing Iranian culture and ancient civilization to other participants.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, there was also a festival and competition of local cuisine.

