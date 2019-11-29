Iran takes part in 3rd Ministerial Meeting of Ancient Civilization Forum

As headed by the Chinese Tourism Minister, the Third Ministerial Meeting of Ancient Civilization Forum was held in Beijing International Hotel in the presence of tourism ministers of nine countries including People’s Republic of China, Islamic Republic of Iran, India, Iraq, Egypt, Armenia, Italy, Bolivia, Peru and Greece.

In this forum, tourism ministers of Tajikistan and Mexico attended as observer countries and Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ali-Asghar Moonesan delivered speech.

For her part, Narin Kachatourian Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Tourism, Science, Culture, and Sports considered Islamic Republic of Iran as one of the target tourism countries and added, “holding a joint tourism forum with Iran last year in 2018 has provided an opportunity for closer ties between the two countries.”

While appreciating rich Iranian culture and civilization, she emphasized the need for the developing and strengthening cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Chinese National Curator Wang also said that civilizations of Persia, India and Greece en route the ‘Silk Road’ have many similarities and commonalities.

The Silk Road has not been merely for the economic transactions, rather, this Road has created political interactions, he emphasized.

Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ali-Asghar Moonesan arrived in Beijing, China on Thu. at the head of the high-ranking delegation.

