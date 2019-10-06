15k Spanish visited Iran in 2018: envoy

“The Spanish tourists mostly visited Isfahan, Shiraz, Kashan, and Yazd,” he said.

As he added, the Spanish used to visit Iran for business but they are majorly tourists, now.

In his earlier remarks on September 30, Busquets called Iran “ an amazing and wonderful country for tourists and [Some] ninety percent of Spanish cultural tourists are willing to visit the country at least for once.”

“Iran is home to the most genuinely hospitable people who greet foreign tourists with open arms,” Busquets said.

Spanish tourists like to visit Iran which is a country rich in culture and civilization, he said.

Many Spanish tourists, around 10,000, travel to Iran annually, most of them are between the ages of 50 and 60 years, he noted.

“Most Spanish people who travel to Iran are cultural tourists. Once in Iran, they also become familiar with Iran’s capacities in ecotourism.”

He said more than 90 percent of Spanish cultural tourists are interested in traveling to Iran. “I can say that all of these people like to travel to Iran at least once.”

“Most of these tourists are attracted to the monuments and culture of Iran. Although they may have been given a different picture of Iran in the media, tourists certainly change their minds about the country after a visit to Iran,” the ambassador stated.

MNA/ 4729916