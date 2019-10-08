Iran participates at GITEX 2019

The 39th GITEX Technology Week opened on Sunday 6 October at Dubai World Trade Centre with the participation of more than 4500 companies from 140 countries. It runs alongside GITEX Future Stars, an exhibition showcasing emerging startups in the tech field.

GITEX is the biggest technology show in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia (MENASA).

Iranian pavilion was established in the 39th edition of GITEX Technology Week alongside with 64 pavilions of other countries.

This year's GITEX Technology Week focuses on fifth-generation technology, the future of cars, artificial intelligence, smart cities, and new lifestyles.

The exhibition will wrap up on Thursday 10 October.

ZZ/IRN83508637