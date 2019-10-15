ICRO chairman calls for setting up Caspian Cultural Foundation

He made the remarks on Monday in his meeting with Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan.

The two side conferred with each other on organizing a Russian Cultural Week in Iran.

Torkaman pointed to cultural commonalities between the two countries and hailed the dispatching of cultural delegations between Iran and Russia as well as establishing direct communications among scholars.

“We hope that cultural relations between the two countries will further expand,” Torkaman added.

He said a Russian Cultural Week will be held in Iran in November within the framework of development of cultural ties between the two sides.

Signing agreements on cultural cooperation, setting up Russian Cultural Center in Tehran, launching a communications network between cultural centers of the two countries and also the establishment of Caspian Cultural Foundation were some proposals made in the meeting by the Iranian side.

For his part, Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan voiced the Russian Embassy's readiness for organizing Russian Cultural Week in Iran.

He also noted that a 50-member delegation from Russia will visit Iran during the Russian Cultural Week and will confer with Iranian cultural officials.

