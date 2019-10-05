  1. Politics
5 October 2019 - 13:55

Iran to put weather satellite ‘Tolou’ in orbit soon: deputy defense min.

TEHRAN, Oct. 05 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Brigade General Ghasem Taghizadeh said on Saturday that Iran will soon launch weather satellite ‘Tolou’ (sunrise) to its orbit using domestic carrier rockets.

Informing that Iran has a ten-year-plan to reach modern technology in meteorology relying on domestic capabilities, he said “Iran has successfully launched 11 carrier rockets by the present day.”

 Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said in late August that Iran’s satellite program is advancing according to a well-established program.

“The Defense Ministry is working on four to five research satellites, and we hope the projects will be completed by the yearend [March 2020],” Brigadier General Hatami said.

In April, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi  noted that Iran’s satellite program is intended for peaceful purposes such as helping manage water resources and protect the environment.

