Three satellites to be readied for launch in next three months

He made the remarks on Saturday on the occasion of World Space Week and added, “we try to complete construction operation of three satellites named ‘Pars 1’, ‘Zafar' and 'Nahid 1’ and deliver them to the Aerospace Organization.”

For this purpose, a contract has been concluded with Aerospace Organization in the field of ‘launcher’, he added.

Two launchers will be readied within the next month for launching satellites, he said, adding, “we hope that we will witness an Iranian-made satellite into the orbit in the current year (started March 21, 2019).”

Deputy Minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) added, “Pars 1 is a remote-sensing satellite with 15-meter precision and will be readied for operational use within the next three months.”

Barari pointed to the other programs of Iran Space Agency (ISA) in the current year (started March 21, 2019) and added, “with the coordination made in this regard, three student cube satellites (CubeSat) will be launched in the current year.”

Global statistics show that 30 to 50 percent of the satellite launches have been successful, the rate of which is 40 percent in Iran, Barari added.

Turning to the export of space technology, he said, “effective steps have been taken in the field of exporting space products and technology oversea. For this purpose, an international workshop will be held jointly in cooperation with the United Nations next year (to start March 21, 2020)."

