Iran to complete construction of three homegrown satellites by yearend

The three satellites will be put into operation by the yearend, two of which are remote-controlled satellites, he said, adding, “these two remote-controlled satellites are scheduled to be placed into orbit 500km away from the Earth.”

One of these three satellites will be placed into orbit 250km away from the Earth, Barari added.

Head of Iranian Space Agency (ISA) named these three satellites as ‘Pars 1’, ‘Zafar’ and “Nahid’, adding, “two of these three satellites are remote-controlled while ‘Nahid’ is a telecommunications satellite.”

Barari pointed to the satisfactory situation of Iran in the field of satellite technology and added, “Islamic Republic of Iran is among top nine countries in the world that possesses space technology.”

