Iran to launch three satellites in coming months

Mehrdad Baouj Lahouti, a lawmaker, quoted the head of the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) Morteza Barari as saying in a meeting with several parliamentarians that the country would launch the three satellites by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 2020).

According to him, all three satellites and their launchers have been designed and manufactured by domestic experts.

Iran has in recent years made great headways in the space technology thanks to the efforts made by its local scientists.

The country successfully launched its first indigenous data-processing satellite, Omid (Hope), into orbit in February 2009.

In July 2017, Iran inaugurated the Imam Khomeini National Space Center with the successful test-launch of a homegrown satellite carrier dubbed Simorgh.

The center administrates the development, launch, and navigation of Iranian satellite carriers.

