Iran defense min. stresses need for preserving Syria’s integrity

Iranian Minister of Defense (MoD) Brigadier General Amir Hatami arrived in Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday and made the remarks in a meeting with his Syrian counterpart General Ali Abdullah Ayyoub in the Syrian capital this afternoon.

Saying that Syria’s liberation from terrorists will contribute to the security of the entire region and beyond, Brigadier General Hatami added “Syria’s full liberation will curb further foreign intervention in the affairs of the region.”

“Maintaining territorial integrity and respecting Syria's sovereignty will strengthen the security of the region, because the security of the countries of the region is closely intertwined,” Hatami said.

While stressing the need for a unified Syrian identity, the Iranian defense minister called for respecting and preserving Syria's ethnic and religious diversity to be incorporated in the constitution, saying " the Islamic Republic of Iran has regularly opposed to any idea and plan to disintegrate Syria from the very beginning.”

He further noted that foreign countries have sought to create division in Syria and other countries in the region.

General Ali Abdullah Ayyoub, for his part, expressed his appreciation to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s support for the Axis of Resistance, saying terrorism has been defeated in Syria through cooperation and sacrifices made by martyrs.

Noting that there has been constant cooperation between the military commanders of Iran and Syria, the Syrian defense minister declared that “in no way, we will allow any third party to interfere.”

After the bilateral meeting, the two defense ministers held a joint press conference and talked to reporters on important issues in Syria and the region.

Upon his arrival in Damascus International Airport, Hatami had said that an active participation in reconstruction of Syria was on the agenda of his trip.

KI/4385390