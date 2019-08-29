Iran satellite program on track: defense minister

“The Defense Ministry is working on four to five research satellites, and we hope the projects will be completed by the yearend [March 2020],” Brigadier General Hatami said Thursday.

Reacting to speculations circulating in some foreign media over the potential launch of a new satellite by Iran in the near future, the defense minister said, “The Defense Ministry carries out its research activities on launching satellites and rockets in accordance with a well-established program.”

He said such activities are completely normal, while some may question these activities and consider them as complicated.

Noting that the Islamic Republic’s research satellite activities are transparent, the top commander said as soon as the activities are carried out and research results are obtained, we will announce the good news to the public.

