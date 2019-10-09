Iran, Armenia review bilateral ICT coop.

Heading a delegation comprised of representatives of twenty Iranian startups firms, the ICT Minister traveled to Armenia on Tuesday.

Iranian minister emphasized the necessity of developing relations between the two countries, referring to the instruction of the Iranian President to double the volume of cooperation between Tehran and Yerevan.

He is to take part in World Congress on Information Technology 2019 (WCIT 2019) and DigiTec Expo 2019 in Yerevan during his visit.

Azari Jahromi is scheduled to meet and hold talks with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Minister of Transport and Communications Hakob Arshakyan and other foreign counterparts on creating a regional and international market for Iranian startups.

