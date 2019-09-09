Pres. Rouhani felicitates Tajikistan on Independence Day

According to the news service of the Iranian Presidency, President Rouhani has offered his 'sincerest congratulations' to Mr Emomali Rahmon, the President of Tajikistan, and the people of his country on the 28th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Rouhani added in his message "fortunately, during the past 27 years, brotherly relations between the two countries have been developing within the framework of common interests and long-standing cultural and civilization bonds, opening a promising outlook as the result of collaboration between the two countries' senior officials. I hope that these relation further deepen and develop, serving regional stability and security."

At the end, the Iranian president wishes his Tajik counterpart health and success and the people of the Republic of Tajikistan prosperity and felicity.

Tajikistan commemorates its Independence Day on September 9 as the day the Supreme Soviet of the Tajik SSR adopted the Declaration 'On the Sovereignty of the Republic of Tajikistan' in 1991.

