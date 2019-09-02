President Rouhani felicitates Vietnam on Independence Day

In a Monday message to Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong, Rouhani congratulated the National Day to him and the Vietnamese nation.

President Rouhani hoped that Tehran-Hanoi ties would be further deepened and expanded regarding the great potentials that exist.

He further wished his Vietnamese counterpart health and success and the people of the country prosperity and felicity.

Vietnam attained its independence on September 2, 1945, and since then Vietnamese people mark it as a national holiday across the country.

