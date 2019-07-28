Rouhani felicitates Iran’s championship in FIVB U21 world event

Championship of the young Iranian players in the world event gives hope of a shining future for the country’s volleyball, Rouhani wrote in a late Saturday tweet. He also congratulated the victory to all members of the team.

In separate messages, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi, Sports Masoud Soltanifar, and Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei also felicitated this championship.

“This victory taste sweeter for the nation in the period of economic sanctions and pressures to isolate Iran. Your success showed that we can be successful in all fields with hard work and hope,” said Rabiei.

Iran earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory (17-25, 25-17, 25-23, 22-25, 15-12) over Italy on Saturday in Bahrain to lift the world trophy for the first time in its history.

The bronze medal of 2007 edition was the best result of Iran in the competition before this year’s gold.

The 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship was held in Riffa, Bahrain from July 18 to 27.

