1 September 2019 - 20:08

Pres. Rouhani congratulates Uzbek counterpart on Independence Day

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani forwarded a message to his Uzbek counterpart offering congratulations on the 28th anniversary of the Independence Day of Uzbekistan.

In his message on Sunday afternoon, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the 28th anniversary of their independence on September 1.

Rouhani also expressed hope that the growing relations between Tehran and Tashkent would continue to further consolidate and deepen in all political, economic and cultural areas.

Rouhani also prayed to God Almighty for President Mirziyoyev’s continued health and success, as well as the Uzbek nation’s felicity and well-being.

Uzbekistan commemorates its Independence Day on 1st of September, in celebration of the country’s independence from USSR in 1991.

News Code 149578
